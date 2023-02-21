Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Sells $1,345,368.42 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.21.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

