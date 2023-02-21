Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 350 ($4.21) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

LON:MSLH traded down GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 331.60 ($3.99). 716,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 315.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 312.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £838.85 million and a P/E ratio of 1,579.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 216.40 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 733 ($8.83).

In related news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.01 ($24,067.93).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

