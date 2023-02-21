Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Mattel alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 173.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Price Performance

Mattel stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Mattel has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.