McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Artha Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Artha Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 4.9% of Artha Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Artha Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after buying an additional 534,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.13. 867,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,173. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.33. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

