McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.16% of McKesson worth $78,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

McKesson stock opened at $366.86 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $260.73 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $374.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.69.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

