Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$320.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.30 million. Medifast also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.40 EPS.

Medifast Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE MED traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91. Medifast has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $197.19.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Medifast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Medifast by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Medifast by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

