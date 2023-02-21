Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Shares Down 3.4%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) was down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 38,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 28,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Mega Matrix Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Activity at Mega Matrix

In related news, CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $2,397,305.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mega Matrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mega Matrix in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mega Matrix Company Profile

Mega Matrix Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm operates through its two subsidiaries: Mega Metaverse Corp. and JetFleet Management Corp. The company focuses on the GameFi sector through its NFT (non-fungible token) games and its metaverse universe “alSpace“, with Mano being the first game and additional games will be released in alSpace.

