Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Stock Price Up 20.4%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 20.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $31.32. Approximately 19,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 52,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

Featured Stories

