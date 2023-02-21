MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by Kids Capital Management L.P.

Kids Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 22.0% of Kids Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kids Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,320.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre Profile

NASDAQ MELI traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, reaching $1,104.40. 109,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,016.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $946.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.