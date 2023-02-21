Merchants Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINO)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBINO traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

