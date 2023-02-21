Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $76.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

About Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after buying an additional 377,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after buying an additional 112,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 456,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

