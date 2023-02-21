Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Javier Olivan Sells 13,341 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.08. 32,716,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,045,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $446.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

