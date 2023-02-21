Metahero (HERO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $790,978.74

Metahero (HERO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Metahero has a total market cap of $28.08 million and approximately $790,978.74 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

