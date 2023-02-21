Metal (MTL) Price Tops $1.44

Metal (MTL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00005854 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $96.11 million and $69.51 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00422654 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,861.70 or 0.27997400 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

