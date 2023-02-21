Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $3.25

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00013297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $55.00 million and $594,518.97 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,915,990 coins and its circulating supply is 16,930,968 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,909,977 with 16,928,802 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.38810227 USD and is down -6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $982,750.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.