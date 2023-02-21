Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Reduce”

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OUKPY. Citigroup cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Performance

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

