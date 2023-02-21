Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Down 15.8%

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) shares dropped 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 141,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 129,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.73 million, a P/E ratio of -40.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.14 million for the quarter.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami.

