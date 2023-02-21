MinePlex One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.26 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MinePlex has a total market cap of $53.21 million and $4.26 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00419338 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.27777702 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,497,803 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

