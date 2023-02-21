Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.21

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 240995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Mirion Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies Company Profile
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
