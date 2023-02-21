Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.21

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 240995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

