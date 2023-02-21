MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,189 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $65,112,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,517,000 after buying an additional 841,094 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

