MML Investors Services LLC Has $23.60 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.9 %

QCOM opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.