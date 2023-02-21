MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,735 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 141,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

