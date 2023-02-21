MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 38,249 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,471,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,233 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,673,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after purchasing an additional 301,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249,546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

TLH stock opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.92. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $143.86.

