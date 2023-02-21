MML Investors Services LLC Sells 10,087 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $225.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

