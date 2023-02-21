MOBLAND Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $188,757.29 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MOBLAND Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

