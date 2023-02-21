Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing Sells 20,304 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $711,452.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,506 shares in the company, valued at $24,370,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Blessing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jason Blessing sold 2,706 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $105,209.28.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.44. 261,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 6.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the second quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Model N by 31.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

See Also

