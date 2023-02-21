Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 6,160 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.28. 47,389,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,533,938. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $646.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.54.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

