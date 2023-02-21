Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,533 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 2.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $166.58. 1,093,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,073. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $160.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of -343.13, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

