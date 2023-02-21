Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.46 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.56. 983,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

