Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

BAM traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. 450,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,882. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

