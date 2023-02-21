Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.66. 275,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,970. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

