Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Starbucks by 24.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

