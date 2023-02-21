Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,611,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.24 on Tuesday, reaching $234.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,390. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.57.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

