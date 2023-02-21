Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Gap Up to $52.02

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.02, but opened at $56.28. Molson Coors Beverage shares last traded at $54.28, with a volume of 564,047 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Molson Coors Beverage
Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Stories
