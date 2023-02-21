Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) COO Priyanka Carr Sells 8,762 Shares

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $67,993.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MNTV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Momentive Global by 339.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Momentive Global by 114.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

