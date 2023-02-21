Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Lora D. Blum Sells 5,038 Shares

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) insider Lora D. Blum sold 5,038 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $36,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 1,654,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Momentive Global in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

About Momentive Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.