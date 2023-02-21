Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Shares Gap Down to $12.27

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $11.75. Mondee shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 8,177 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOND shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
