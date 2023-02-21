Monero (XMR) Price Tops $158.19 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $83.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $158.19 or 0.00653704 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,200.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00391722 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014404 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00093260 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00590624 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00179449 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00199688 BTC.
About Monero
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,243,477 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.
