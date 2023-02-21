MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Shares Down 2%

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €18.03 ($19.18) and last traded at €18.09 ($19.24). 111,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.45 ($19.63).

Several brokerages have commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $617.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.96.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

