MovieBloc Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $59.18 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00418850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.45 or 0.27745539 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.