Nano One Day Volume Hits $8.80 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004024 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $130.81 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,399.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00383188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00093097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.35 or 0.00653114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.16 or 0.00594948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00180752 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

