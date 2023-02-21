National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$111.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NA. TD Securities reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$105.09.

TSE NA opened at C$101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$96.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.36.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. In other news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,088.90. Insiders have sold a total of 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257 over the last ninety days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

