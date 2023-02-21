National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

