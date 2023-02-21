National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 65,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSA opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

