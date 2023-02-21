Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 243 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 534.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 159,491 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.40. 1,951,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,461,674. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $102.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

