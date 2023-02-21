Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 230 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after buying an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $46,838,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Occidental Petroleum

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

