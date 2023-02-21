Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.50.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.