Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $7.22 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. 2,564,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,065,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $49.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

