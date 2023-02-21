Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,301 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199,280 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 595,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 263,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 217.2% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 73,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,054. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

