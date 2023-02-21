Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,853 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,825,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.